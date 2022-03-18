Henrik Stenson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Henrik Stenson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Stenson's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.