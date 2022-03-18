Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Norlander hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Norlander chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Norlander's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 1 over for the round.