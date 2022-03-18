  • Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Hayden Buckley makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Hayden Buckley makes 15-footer for birdie at Valspar

