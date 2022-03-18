Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Buckley to 2 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Buckley's 146 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 14th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Buckley to 1 over for the round.