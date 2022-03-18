Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Higgs had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.