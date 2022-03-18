  • Harold Varner III shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.