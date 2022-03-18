Harold Varner III shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 18th, Varner III's 108 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Varner III hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 4 under for the round.