Hank Lebioda shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Lebioda's his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at even for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lebioda's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.