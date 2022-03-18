Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Sigg hit his 80 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Sigg hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Sigg chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Sigg's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.