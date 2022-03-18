  • Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Greyson Sigg's tee shot to 2 feet sets up easy birdie at Valspar

