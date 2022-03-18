Greg Koch shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Greg Koch hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Koch finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Koch got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koch to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Koch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Koch to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Koch's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koch to 1 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 14th, Koch got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Koch to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Koch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Koch to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Koch's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Koch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koch to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Koch got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koch to 2 over for the round.

Koch got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koch to 3 over for the round.