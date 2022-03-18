Graeme McDowell shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, McDowell hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.