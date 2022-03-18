-
Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship
March 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland chips in for birdie at Valspar
In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 127 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Woodland had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Woodland's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 16th, Woodland got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 first, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Woodland's 172 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Woodland chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Woodland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
