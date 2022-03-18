  • Gary Woodland shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland chips in for birdie at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Gary Woodland chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.