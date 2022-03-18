Francesco Molinari shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 141st at 10 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Molinari got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 1 over for the round.

Molinari on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, got on the green in 2 and four putted for triple bogey, bringing Molinari to 4 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Molinari's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 5 over for the round.