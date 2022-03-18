Emiliano Grillo putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Valspar Championship

Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Emiliano Grillo hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Grillo's his third shot went 21 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.