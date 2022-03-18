Dylan Wu finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Dylan Wu hit 5 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.