Dustin Johnson shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Johnson's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.