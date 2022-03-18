  • Doc Redman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Doc Redman makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Doc Redman makes birdie on No. 12 at Valspar

