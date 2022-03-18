Doc Redman shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Doc Redman hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Redman's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.