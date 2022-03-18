Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the par-5 11th, Denny McCarthy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, McCarthy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.