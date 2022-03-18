Davis Riley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Davis Riley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day in 6th at 9 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Riley hit his 137 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Riley's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Riley's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.