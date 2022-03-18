Davis Love III shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Davis Love III hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Love III's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Love III's his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Love III had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Love III's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.