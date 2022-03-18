David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, David Lipsky hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Lipsky hit his 125 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.