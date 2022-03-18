Danny Willett shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Willett chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Willett's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Willett had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Willett chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.