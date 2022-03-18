Danny Lee shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Danny Lee hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Lee hit his 218 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Lee's tee shot went 165 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.