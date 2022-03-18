Curtis Thompson shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Curtis Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 206 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Thompson hit his 109 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.