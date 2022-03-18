Collin Morikawa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 first, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Morikawa's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.