Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.