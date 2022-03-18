  • Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 17 at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.