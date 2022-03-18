Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Reavie's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Reavie's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Reavie's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.