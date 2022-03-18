Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 4 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 127th at 4 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Hadley hit his 109 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.