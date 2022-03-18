Charley Hoffman shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day in 140th at 9 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 over for the round.