Charl Schwartzel putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Charl Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schwartzel his second shot was a drop and his approach went 103 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Schwartzel's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.