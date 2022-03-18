Chad Ramey shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Chad Ramey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 133rd at 6 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey's his third shot went 29 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ramey to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ramey had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Ramey hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 over for the round.