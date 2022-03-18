Carlos Ortiz rebounds from poor front in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz his second shot went 36 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ortiz's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz's tee shot went 235 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.