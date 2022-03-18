Cameron Tringale finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Tringale got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.