-
-
Cameron Tringale finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Valspar Championship
-
March 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 18, 2022
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale drains 16-footer for birdie at Valspar
In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Tringale got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 first, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 second, Tringale got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Tringale's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
-
-