Strong putting brings Cameron Percy an even-par round two of the Valspar Championship

Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Cameron Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Percy had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to even for the round.