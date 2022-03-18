Callum Tarren putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Callum Tarren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tarren finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Callum Tarren had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Tarren chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 49-foot putt for eagle. This put Tarren at 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Tarren had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tarren's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Tarren's his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tarren had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 4 under for the round.