  • C.T. Pan shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 4 at Valspar

    In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.