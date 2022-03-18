C.T. Pan shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Pan's 172 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.