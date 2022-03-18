Bubba Watson shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Bubba Watson hit 5 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watson to even-par for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Watson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.

After a 165 yard drive on the 380-yard par-4 12th, Watson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

Watson missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 215-yard par-3 green 15th, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.