Brooks Koepka shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brooks Koepka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Koepka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Koepka missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 15th green, Koepka suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Koepka at even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.