Bronson Burgoon shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Bronson Burgoon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 138th at 8 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 3 over for the round.