Brice Garnett shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Garnett had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Garnett's tee shot went 191 yards to the fringe and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Garnett reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Garnett's his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.