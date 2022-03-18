Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.

Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Stuard hit his 104 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stuard hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.