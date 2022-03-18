Brian Harman putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Brian Harman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Harman finished his day tied for 7th at 8 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Brian Harman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harman's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Harman had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.