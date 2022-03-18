Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brian Gay hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Brian Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Brian Gay to 2 over for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Gay got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Gay to 4 over for the round.

Gay hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gay had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay had a fantastic chip-in on the 215-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Gay chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Gay hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.