Brendon Todd shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brendon Todd hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-5 11th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Todd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Todd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.