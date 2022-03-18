Brandon Wu putts himself to a 6-under 65 in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Brandon Wu hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Brandon Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wu's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 5 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Wu chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 6 under for the round.