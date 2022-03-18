Brandon Hagy putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Brandon Hagy hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

Hagy missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Hagy chipped in his fourth shot from 108 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.