Branden Grace shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Branden Grace hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 111th at 2 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Grace's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Grace got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grace to 3 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Grace hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.