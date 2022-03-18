Blake Kennedy shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Blake Kennedy hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kennedy finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Kennedy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Kennedy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Kennedy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kennedy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kennedy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kennedy's 100 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kennedy to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Kennedy got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Kennedy to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Kennedy his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 110 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.