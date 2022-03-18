Bill Haas putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

Bill Haas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Bill Haas had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Haas hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Haas hit his 219 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Haas to 5 under for the round.