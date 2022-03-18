Bernd Wiesberger shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Bernd Wiesberger hit 8 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Wiesberger got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wiesberger's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.