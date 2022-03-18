Austin Smotherman putts himself to an even-par second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Austin Smotherman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Austin Smotherman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Austin Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

Smotherman got a double bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Smotherman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.