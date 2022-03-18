Austin Cook shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Austin Cook hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 133rd at 6 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 254 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Cook's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.