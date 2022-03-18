-
-
Austin Cook shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship
-
March 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 18, 2022
-
Highlights
Austin Cook makes birdie on No. 17 at Valspar
In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Austin Cook makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Austin Cook hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 133rd at 6 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 254 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 10th, Cook chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Cook's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 3 over for the round.
-
-